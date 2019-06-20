When you plan to fail

A Message From Our Publisher

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Coming off a rejuvenated experience on Father’s Day, I want us as men to move forward in the direction of where we are supposed to be leaders from God’s plan for us! To be a leader one has to admit that he has been follower of something, but now realize that his following must be of the Spiritual nature.

This piece is meant for all of us who have made a plan and failed to include all human beings.

I would like to look at the plan for us to follow from Jeremiah’s perspective. Jeremiah was called the “weeping prophet”, who cried and grieved habitually, and still he wanted to moan and lament more, because he wanted his people to understand that they owed God everything and should obligate their lives to Him.

Jeremiah fought the role he was being placed in because he was just a child and he couldn’t even speak. This didn’t stop the plan which God had for him. God’s plan was instituted when He touched Jeremiah’s mouth and told Jeremiah to go and speak. God told Jeremiah to “Get yourself ready!”

When God gives you your purpose, He sends you where He wants you, never mind the surrounding factors-no matter what they are – good, bad or indifferent.

Jeremiah had a tough job, having to tell his people that their actions were leading them to destruction.

God has a plan, Brothers! We don’t have to continuously go aimlessly through this life. We’ve come too far to turn back. No matter how bleak it is or how dark it seems, it’s in this kind of valley and emptiness and darkness that we find our true and living purpose when we meet God.

In this helpless and broken point, when all our plans have failed and our life seems lost, at that point is when we welcome our spirit to connect with the Holy Spirit. Here we find God’s purpose through darkness and prosecutions and misfortunes.

After all that we have been through and have done now, we meet God. We’re broken away from that which kept us bounded to the flesh- our own man-made plan to fail.

Brothers remember, when we’re in the gloom of pity parties, self-doubt, wanting to give up, have faith enough to believe that what we’re going through is not just for us; it is for others and that God is bringing us through the fire for refining to complete His purpose for us.

As difficult as a part of Jeremiah’s job to forewarn condemned people who burned their children as offerings to Moloch (the biblical name of a Canaanite god associated with child sacrifice), that nation had departed so far from God that they turned away from every promise that God made, causing God to withdraw his blessings and yet God was willing to make a plan that included Jeremiah, warning them so that God could bring them back to Him.

Therefore, let us help others and in helping others we find out the true essence of what it is to be a man to serve. While we’re serving, we seek God to find out his plan for us for He knows it. It was already ordained before we were born, conceived in our mother’s womb. God knew His plan for us. Accordingly, let’s not faint and grow weary because we find ourselves “on this tedious journey.”

It’s in those dreary situations that we become strong and recognize who we are. We are men; therefore, let us be godly men who stand up for our real purpose. Once we seek and find God and seek His plans for our life, we will understand our purpose.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, I come broken, desolate and thinking I know everything. Realizing I know nothing because I have not known You. I pray for my personal relationship to know your plan for me that I may serve others where You and how You want me to. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

WITHOUT GOD OUR PLAN IS A PLAN OF FAILURE

*Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the Publisher’s and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoint(s) of the Westside Gazette staff.