Will Democracy’s Morality Be Defined By an Assassin and a Pedophile?

“IT WOULD BE IMMORAL TO ATTEMPT TO COMPARE AN ASSASSIN AND A Pedophile, AS WELL AS A GRAVE MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE, TO NOT PUNISH BOTH AS WELL AS THEIR ACCOMPLISHERS.” John Johnson II 09/17/25By John Johnson

America’s moral compass has been shattered—not simply by the actions of individuals, but by the systemic corruption and hypocrisy of its institutions. Two stories, one about the alleged assassination of Charlie Kirk and the other about Jeffrey Epstein’s decades of abuse, expose a democracy that bends law and morality to the will of the privileged.

Kirk, now framed by conservatives as a martyr, built his career on rhetoric that was racist, homophobic, anti-immigrant, and hostile to democracy itself. His words indoctrinated young people into celebrating exclusion and tribalism over civic values. To glorify him now is to whitewash the damage he inflicted on America’s civic fabric.

By contrast, the family of his alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, acted with uncommon integrity. They immediately surrendered their son, confirmed his confession, and cooperated with authorities—placing truth and accountability above loyalty or politics. Their actions highlight what true responsibility looks like, even in tragedy.

Compare this with Jeffrey Epstein, a predator shielded by powerful elites for decades. Protected from full prosecution, granted privileges behind bars, and even in death, his network remains obscured. Government obstruction in releasing the full truth reveals a glaring double standard: the powerless are punished, while the powerful are protected.

The hypocrisy runs deeper. Leaders now threaten punishment for repeating Kirk’s own words, criminalizing truth under the guise of civility. If Kirk’s freedom of speech was defended while he spread division, then others must also have the freedom to quote him. At the same time, politicians decry violence even as they fuel it—through rhetoric of vengeance, racial division, and misinformation. As Scripture warns, “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” (Romans 12:19).

Together, these stories form a chilling pattern. They show a government that shields the elite while vilifying ordinary citizens, a political system that punishes accountability while rewarding corruption. This is not the clash of ideas that democracy promises. It is the erosion of accountability itself.

America is not simply divided—it is drifting toward authoritarianism, where law, truth, and morality are optional for the powerful. The danger is not only what has been done, but what is becoming normalized: a democracy complicit in its own decay.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!