WORLD AIDS MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER AND GALLERIA FORT LAUDERDALE TO HONOR WORLD AIDS DAY WITH OFFICIAL ROCK THE RIBBON CEREMONY ON DECEMBER 1

Local AIDS Providers, Elected Officials and Supporters to Unite and Raise Voices for Global Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (November 15, 2022) – World AIDS Museum and Educational Center and Galleria Fort Lauderdale are collaborating to honor World AIDS Day with an official public event designed to raise awareness and voices in unison for global health. The public is invited on Thursday, December 1, at 8:30 a.m., to participate in an official kickoff ceremony in honor of World AIDS Day at Galleria Fort Lauderdale (2414 E. Sunrise Blvd.). Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at WAM’s Rock The Ribbon page.

According to the National AIDS Memorial, 40 years into the AIDS pandemic, more than 700,000 lives in the U.S. have been lost to AIDS and more than 1.1 million people live with HIV and an estimated 1 in 7 people do not know they have HIV. According to the CDC, HIV risk remains high among Black and Latino gay and bisexual men.

“World AIDS Museum is proud to unify and collaborate with the community to put the spotlight on the importance of HIV care, advocacy and education,” said Terry Dyer, executive director of World AIDS Museum and Educational Center. “We invite the community to come together to increase awareness of the impact of HIV on people’s lives, to end stigma and discrimination and to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV.”

On December 1, World AIDS Day, Rock The Ribbon will commence with a gathering of elected officials including Broward County Vice Mayor Lamar Fisher, fellow HIV-related agencies and other stakeholders. Special performances by Cassie Ortiz, Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, and DJ Aulden Brown will add flair to rock the crowd. The event will take place outdoors under the covered valet parking entrance.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is proud to collaborate with the World AIDS Museum and Educational Center to present this global recognition event,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “We applaud the local efforts to address this health challenge and pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of Americans we have lost to this vicious disease.”

The World AIDS Day kickoff ceremony is sponsored by Galleria Fort Lauderdale, Our Fund, Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, Visit Lauderdale – Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau and Florida Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

About World AIDS Museum and Educational Center

The World AIDS and Museum and Educational Center works to promote dialogue that eliminates HIV/AIDS stigma through education, artistic expression, and cultural programming. The organization was incorporated as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in 2011, and the Museum facility opened to the public in May 2014. The organization provides prevention and education services to over 5,000 people per year in public and charter schools, community-based social services, detention facilities, and colleges and universities. The Museum includes a permanent exhibit, “The Chronology of HIV/AIDS,” and rotating smaller exhibits highlighting various aspects of the HIV epidemic worldwide. Special programs, including art exhibitions, films, and community dialogues, are offered throughout the year. For more information, call (954) 390-0550 or visit www.worldaidsmuseum.org.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida’s premier shopping destinations, features a collection of popular retail and dining options. Macy’s, Dillard’s and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar’d State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors and Pandora. Visitors can choose from a fine roster of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants and P.F. Chang’s. Blue Martini and Powerhouse Gym can also be found at The Galleria. It is located just steps away from Fort Lauderdale’s world-famous beach at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.