You Are The Help You Need

Technically Speaking

Political Commentary

“If I could have convinced more slaves that they were slaves, I could have freed thousands more.” – Harriet Tubman

Our legislative body does not have the will to impeach Donald Trump. History shows it. Our government tends to always opt for a quiet compromise when it comes to ousting the President. Our good ol’ American exceptionalism won’t let us admit when we’ve made a mistake.

Our current state of governance and progress is a direct result of the attention we’ve given to our role in this political process. Our issues with the policing, education and quality of life in our WHOLE cities will not be resolved until we overhaul our voting process. To con-tinue with status quo and hoping for a better outcome is equivalent to the definition of insanity.

The attempt to undercut votes in urban centers, specifically at predominantly African American precincts, while overstating rural votes is a very real threat and waiting on elected officials to fix it should not be an option. Many of our leaders have remained quiet about this is-sue for fear of being on the wrong side. Those who favor implementing more security only understand it as far as supporting a bill. They have not educated themselves on efforts they could help pro-mote.

The outcome of the 2016 election was not a fluke. It was not an isolated event. Many indicators show similar data campaigns are already underway. There has also been an increase in the number of government networks that have been shut down and held for ransom by hackers. More than fifty city and county computer networks have been heisted by ransomware this year. What factor that may play in elections remains to be seen.

In four months, the Iowa caucus officially kicks off the 2020 election season. This means we must begin to educate ourselves and develop strategies for our communities.

Let me know what you think. Email me at perrybusby03@gmail.com . As always stay tuned to the Westside Gazette for more information about your vote.

