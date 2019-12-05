Zeta Rho Omega Springs Into Action

Submitted by Vickie R. Pearcey Public Relations Chairman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter’s President Jeannie B. Floyd was informed that there were several chapter members whose families lost everything after the destruction of the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. This was the worst natural disaster to ever hit the Bahamas.

President Floyd charged Building Your Economic Legacy Target with coordinating the Bahamian Relief Project for those chapter members’ families that were affected by Hurricane Dorian. Each member submitted a list of items that were desperately needed and the committee immediately found a location to drop off, assemble, and distribute the items. The lists consisted of clothing, diapers, formula, non-perishable foods, paper goods, sanitary items, shoes, and wipes just to name a few. The items were dropped off at the Jim Ward Center, where they we assembled and distributed the same evening.

Co-Chairman Kaysandra Lockhart-Hurry led the charge and ensured that the entire project operated like a well-oiled machine.

Zeta Rho Omega was able to donate 100 super-sized bags and 100 boxes of much needed clothing and supplies to those families affected by Hurricane Dorian. The impacted chapter members were appreciative of the donations, love, and support shown to them and their families. Hats off to Building Your Economic Legacy Chairman, Vickie R. Pearcey, Co-Chairmen, Kaysandra Lockhart-Hurry, Barbara Lumpkins, Rae Nicklos-Welch and the entire committee for an AKAmazing job in coordinating the chapter’s Bahamian Relief Project!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.