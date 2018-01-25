A Message From Our Publisher

Diversity intolerance

[Love Your Neighbor] Owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled the law. Romans 13:8 (NKJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As I was listening to a radio commercial this morning about lactose intolerance, I was thinking if there was a cure for different people intolerance?

The medical use of the term lactose intolerance includes an excessive sensitivity or allergic reaction to a medicine, foodstuff, or other materials; in other words for me, it meant a physical rejection.

As it, intolerance, related to my thoughts, it was concerning relationships between Blacks, Caucasians, Asians and Cubans. Well, frankly speaking, any other people than the people that I get along with.

How selfish of me to be so myopic and iron hearted.

Further into the commercial there was a remedy mentioned for those who suffer from lactose intolerance.

What cure could there be for the stiff-necked individuals who refuse to embrace and try to systemically deal with their personal intolerance of the diversity of this country?

I do believe that there is nothing new under the sun, and if it happened before it can happen again.

So, I began to reason that if there is a cure for a sickness caused by an infiltration of an organism or whatever, then somewhere there is a cure for diversity intolerance.

I thought about the story in the Bible concerning the Tower of Babel. In this story, commonality of the same language almost caused the destruction of the entire world.

“[The Tower of Babel] Now the whole world had one language and a common speech.” Genesis 11:1

If sameness can cause that much destruction, why can’t diversity be a means to a beginning of a much needed healing in this country?

Just as the scientists found a cure for the lactose problems by identifying the culprits, there is a medical book for curing the ills that affect man’s social imperfections: The written Word.

“[Their Conversion] For this reason we also thank God without ceasing, because when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you welcomed it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which also effectively works in you who believe.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13 (NKJV)

The cure for any intolerance has to begin with understanding the effects of the intolerance on the body and then how the body behaves due to the intolerance.

As in lactose intolerance, the body produces a vile stench in the form of a colorless gas causing others to suffer when it is expelled from the body and it can clear a room, causing embarrassment to the person responsible for it.

For those who suffer from diversity intolerance, please go to the Word and search for your cure, thereby eliminating that pungent offending odor that one cannot see but, believe you me, it sure smells!

“Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.” John 17:17 (KJV)