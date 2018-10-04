In Historically Conservative Putnam County, Mayor Gillum Packs Auditorium 

PALATKA, FL – On Sunday (Sept. 30) in a county Donald Trump won by 36%, Mayor Andrew Gillum’s grassroots event packed an auditorium in Palatka, Florida. Palatka has a population of just over 10,000 people and today, hundreds came out to hear the Mayor speak on his vision for Florida, where all Floridians have access to affordable healthcare and our kids have access to a quality education.

“This enthusiasm and energy for Mayor Gillum and his message of fighting for all Floridians is historic,” said communications director Johanna Cervone. “Today’s event in Palatka is another example of this campaign’s momentum and a reminder that Floridians are ready to elect a leader who will put Florida first. We’ll continue to bring this message to every corner of the state for the next 38 days because the only poll that matters is on Election Day.”