New strategies, innovative solutions focus of ‘Stay Woke’, theme for this year’s A. Philip Randolph Institute’s 48th Annual National Education Conference in Hollywood, Florida

By Enid Doggett

Hundreds of national and local labor union activists, celebs, political, and civic engagement leaders, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Dr. William J Barber, Actor/Activist Danny Glover, MSNBC Host Joy Reid, and Sirius XM talk show host Joe Madison to join training conference August 2-6 #APRIUnity, #APRIPower #StayWoke

WASHINGTON, D.C. The A. Philip Ra organizations of African American union leaders and activists recently announced plans to expand its training and its community participation leading up to the 2018 mid-term elections. APRI plans to kick off those efforts at its 48th annual National Education Conference beginning Wednesday, Aug 2-6, 2017 in Hollywood, Fla. Hundreds of activists from around the country will participate.

Conference speakers include: Rev. Al Sharpton, founder, and president, National Action Network; Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, president, Repairers of the Breach; Actor/Activist Danny Glover, Actor/Author Tray Chaney, MSNBC host Joy Reid, Shawn Miles, EVP Public Policy, Mastercard; Dr. Philip Lucas , Howard University; Dr. Ronald Copeland, Kaiser Permanente; and Rapper Terrence “TDH” Hamilton, who is also an APRI Youth leader. Several prominent union leaders will also be present including Tefere Gebre, executive vice president, AFL-CIO; J. David Cox, president, AFGE; Dr. L. Toni Lewis, SEIU; Dennis A. Daggett, executive vice-president, International Longshoremen’s Assn (ILA); Michael Mulgrew, president, United Federation of Teachers; and James Hart, president, AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department; and Mike Williams, president, Florida AFL-CIO.

Several Florida residents will also speak at the conference: State Senator Tony Hill (D-FL), State Senator Dwight Bullard (D-FL), Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Florida African American History Task Force; Rev. Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Karla M. Mats, president, United Teachers of Dade; and Federick Ingram, Vice President American Federation of Teachers.

Sirius XM Radio Show Host/Activist Joe Madison, “The Black Eagle,” plans a live broadcast at the conference at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Sirius XM Channel 126.

APRI President Clayola Brown says the theme of this year’s conference is #Stay Woke. “In today’s tense political and social climate, working families and their communities face uncertainty about numerous issues including health care benefits, voting rights, financial security and social justice,” Brown said.

Brown said the group plans to address those concerns and come up with solutions to help build awareness and drive community engagement. “As we know from the 2016 elections, APRI activists and our allies have been fundamental and essential to educating, organizing and moving political and legislative victories,” Brown said. With increased education, measurable programs, strong community partnerships and organizational development, we will recover, and we will advance,” Brown said.

More information about the conference can be found at http://www.apri.org/2017-national-conference.html

“When we exhibit our courage, our strength, and our unity, we grow the ranks of those committed to advancing as one fight, the causes of social and economic justice,” Brown said.