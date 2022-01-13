January 13, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Photo credit: CNN.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

On New Year’s Day a good Samaritan died while trying to help a man who fell onto subway tracks during a gang assault in New York City. The assault victim, a 38-year-old male, was approached by multiple individuals in the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx. According to police, the gang “displayed a knife and began assaulting him.” At a certain point, the victim of this assault landed on the subway tracks. Officials are not sure if he fell or was pushed. However, a 36-year-old witness went down to the to help the victim, but he was unfortunately stuck by the oncoming train, causing his death. (Photo credit: CNN.com)

About Carma Henry 18861 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Growing the Voices of Our Future

March 7, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project.  The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as  photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*