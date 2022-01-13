Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

On New Year’s Day a good Samaritan died while trying to help a man who fell onto subway tracks during a gang assault in New York City. The assault victim, a 38-year-old male, was approached by multiple individuals in the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx. According to police, the gang “displayed a knife and began assaulting him.” At a certain point, the victim of this assault landed on the subway tracks. Officials are not sure if he fell or was pushed. However, a 36-year-old witness went down to the to help the victim, but he was unfortunately stuck by the oncoming train, causing his death. (Photo credit: CNN.com)