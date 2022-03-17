As US gas prices rise, some American drivers start to feel a bit of pain in their pockets

March 17, 2022
 (Photo credit: CNN.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

As US gas prices rise, some American drivers start to feel a bit of pain in their pockets. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a big factor in the gas-price spike, even though the United States barely uses Russian oil. Oil is priced through a global market, which means, what happens in one area of the world can affect another. Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil suppliers; however, very little of it goes to the United States. Though the United States and other countries get a very low supply of Russia’s oil, it still affects those prices globally. Many ask, “Why can’t other Unites States oil companies produce more oil?” Russia was ranked the second highest oil producer in the world in 2021. Russia pumps out approximately 9.7 million barrels a day, but the US is first with 10.2 million barrels a day. Even with the high prices and demand US oil producers cannot fill the high supply gap.  (Photo credit: CNN.com)

 

