Be thankful, because what is for you is for you

A Message From Our Publisher

“But to sit on my right hand and on my left hand is not mine to give; but it shall be given to them for whom it is prepared.” Mark 10:40 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Please, appreciate a giving and fulfilling Thanksgiving with all the trimmings-from all of us here at the Westside Gazette.

Although Thanksgiving is not a Holy Day, it is a Holiday. What we do and how we acknowledge our blessings throughout our days determine our point of view; every day is a Holy Day.

Recognizing our control or lack of, identifying or denying if we do have power over outcomes, seems to be a perplexing, perpetual mental gymnastics exercise we go through unnecessarily, thereby causing undue stress and emotional collapses.

Everything that happens has happened before; nothing is new, nothing under the sun. Ecclesiastes 1:9

How do you find thankfulness in home foreclosures, sickness, and death or in any dreadful situation?

Giving up and succumbing to hopelessness is not a discriminating trait; however, there are support systems that offer buffers and security. “The sacrifice that honors me is a thankful heart. Obey me, and I, your God, will show my power to save.” Psalm 50:23 (CEV)

Handling difficulties through trials and tribulations is not easy to overcome. With understanding and a belief in the Holy Word, guided by the Holy Spirit, things are placed in a perspective better understood. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

Philippians 4:6 (NIV)

As day turns into night and seasons change, everything has its time and place – it has been set before. “As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease.” Genesis 8:22

If it is to happen, it will happen. There’s no stopping the sun from shining, or the seas from rushing to the shores. The moon will always kiss the night skies with a blissful glow and when seeds are planted and if God says so they will break through the crust of the earth and grow.

Psalm 50:14

I am God Most High! The only sacrifice I want is for you to be thankful and to keep your word.

Your life is a blessing and worth thanking God for. Each day, each moment, praise Him more. Happy Thanks for Giving us life, Dear God!

Enjoy Thanks giving and all the trimmings!!!

