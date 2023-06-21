Black Men’s Mental Health: “HUSH” Documentary Screening and Forum

In recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month, RER Consulting presents the powerful documentary “HUSH” | Help Us Say Help, in The City of Miami Gardens in collaboration with Amplify Community Resources.

Submitted Karen Grey

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – RER Consulting is proud to present “HUSH,” a groundbreaking documentary screening and forum focused on addressing the critical issue of Black men’s mental health. The film promises to shed light on the challenges faced by Black men today a followed by a lively interactive forum to encourage open and honest discussions about mental health. Thursday, June 22, 2023, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Betty T Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, 33056.

“HUSH” aims to create a safe and inclusive space where individuals can explore the unique experiences and pressures that Black men encounter when it comes to mental health. Through the screening of this compelling documentary “HUSH,” attendees will gain valuable insights into the struggles, triumphs, and resilience of Black men, offering a much-needed perspective on a subject often overlooked or stigmatized.

Following the screening, a thought-provoking panel discussion will ensue featuring prominent mental health advocates, community leaders, and experts in the field. They will discuss challenges Black men face when seeking support, highlight the systemic issues affecting their mental health, and explore strategies for fostering positive change. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue, ask questions, and contribute to the conversation.

This event welcomes individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about promoting mental well-being, combating stigma, and supporting the mental health needs of Black men. By providing a platform for education, awareness, and dialogue, “Black Men’s Mental Health: HUSH” seeks to empower attendees to take an active role in advocating for improved mental health outcomes within the Black community.

Key topics to be addressed during the event include:

*Cultural and societal factors impacting the mental health of Black men

*Intersectionality and its influence on mental health experiences

*Access to mental health resources and barriers to care

*Strategies for promoting mental well-being and resilience

Join us in raising awareness, fostering understanding, and promoting change for Black men’s mental health. Together, we can break down the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help and create a supportive environment that values mental well-being.

To register for the event, please visit: HUSHMiamiGardens.eventbrite.com

About HUSH | Help Us Say Help is a 76-minute documentary film that explores the origins of generational trauma and access to mental health resources within Black communities. The showing of the film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring mental health experts who will discuss the importance of mental health awareness and ways to overcome stigma.

About RER Consulting: RER Consulting is a consulting firm that specializes in providing expert advice and guidance to organizations in the areas of mental health, diversity, equity, and inclusion. RER Consulting works with clients to develop strategies and initiatives that promote positive change and enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

About Amplify Community Resources: Amplified Community Resources is a community-serving nonprofit organization that creates opportunities to transform lives and build stronger communities. Through innovative programming, Amplified Community Resources aims to empower individuals and families to reach their full potential and thrive.