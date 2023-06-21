Don’t Underestimate the Power of 18 to 35 year old in Elections

By Roger Caldwell

There is a new paradigm in American politics, and it starts with the 18 year old and voting. Very few political experts and elected officials are incorporating the thinking and their strategic messaging in their campaigns. If the Democrat’s goal is to expand and enhance the numbers at the polls, we must give the 18 to 25 year olds what they want.

To start with, the Democrats must give 18 to 25 year olds more opportunities to be on television, town hall meetings, panel discussions, and develop policies, and shows that interest them. It is time for the older legislators to listen and reach out to this voting age group.

Young people who have turned 18 since 2020 are making a decisive impact in the midterm elections, and will make a bigger impact in 2024. “Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (Circle),” has estimated that 8.3 million newly eligible young voters participated in the recent midterm election.

It is obvious that these newly eligible voters must be engaged, and the Democrats must reach out to these youngest potential voters. These 18 and 19-year-olds comprise 16% of the 18-29 age groups for the 2022 midterm election. They include approximately 4.5 million White youth, 3.8 million youth of color, 2 million Latinos, 1.2 million Black, 500,000 Asian and 80,000 Native Americans.

The numbers from Tufts University (Circle), tell us that politics are changing in America and the shift is moving in the direction of the Democratic Party. Getting out the vote will no longer be focused on a typical voter, but going to High Schools, Universities, Clubs, and young people.

“Newly eligible voters ages 18 and 19 are more diverse than the rest of the electorate. While approximately 63% of all U.S. residents over 18 are White, 54% of newly eligible voters are Black and especially, Latino youth make up a larger share of these new members of the electorate,” says lead author – Peter de Guzman.

The turnout in the midterm election among young voters was the second highest for a midterm in 30 years, data shows. “We are seeing a really active generation that starts to vote early, as soon as they’re eligible to vote, and continue to vote throughout this generation,” said CIRCLE Newhouse Director Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg.

There were many issues that the young voters were addressing in the last election such as gun violence, abortion access, and student debt cancellation. Many young voters think that the Republicans are going in the wrong direction, and Democracy is being challenged every day.

In 2018, the young voters had a historic turnout, and the Democrats can have a historic turnout in 2024, if the young vote is a priority. It is very easy to say that the Democrats don’t understand the young people. But it is time to spend money to understand their thinking, and get them engaged by hiring them to work with the leadership.

Turnout among 18 – 25 years old must be a priority and it is time to start now around the country. Registering to vote means going out to find them, and young Blacks and young people of color are motivated by money. The social media and influencers are how the younger generation communicates.

There is power in the young vote and they need a reason to get involved. Listen to what they are saying, the Democratic leadership must show they care with a plan and funding towards this group.