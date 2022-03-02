Blind and Visually Impaired Kids Tackle STEAM Projects in Partnership with Local Companies

By Cindy Schutt

Approximately 90 blind and visually impaired youth and their siblings tackled STEAM activities at the Lighthouse of Broward’s “For the Love of STEAM” event presented by UKG. The event offered firsthand science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics activities, all designed for youth who are blind and visually impaired.

The STEAM-based activities focused on firsthand learning to develop a variety of skill sets including creativity, social skills, communication, problem solving, critical thinking, decision making, and more. Activities at this curriculum-driven event included experimenting with electronic devices designed for the blind, making slime, creating endothermic reactions, discovering the science of skateboarding, and learning about snakes.

“Our STEAM event really was a treat for all of our youth as well as all the volunteers and

participants,” said Ellyn Drotzer, MSW, LCSW, president and CEO of the Lighthouse of Broward. “We were so encouraged that the representatives from participating organizations really enjoyed themselves as well. They got to know our blind and visually impaired young people, which they said was an eye-opening experience. They also connected with our staff, volunteers and each other, making it a great day for all!”

In addition to presenting sponsor UKG, a big thank you goes out to everyone who took part in “For the Love of STEAM”: American Heritage School Broward; American Heritage School West Palm Beach, Broward County 4-H, Florida Vision Technology; Green Owl Tech, Sawgrass Nature Center; Kim Scarola; Scentsability Candles; Surf Skate Science and TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc.

The mission of Lighthouse of Broward is to provide the leadership, services, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in

Broward County and empower them to live independent, healthy, employed, and fulfilling lives.