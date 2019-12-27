Broward Health

Broward Health was a key sponsor at the Winterfest Boat Parade on Dec. 14, 2019. The healthcare system hosted a booth at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale, and provided information about its pediatric services, breast cancer services and its Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital.

Marie Waugh, pictured far left, a commissioner with North Broward Hospital District, joined in on the fun at the Winterfest Boat Parade Grandstand Viewing Area, along Broward Health’s stilt walkers, face painters and its mascot, Starsky entertained attendees.

