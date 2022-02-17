Calling all Grill Masters!

Pompano Beach CRA Seeks Contestants for

Collier City BBQ Throwdown

Cash Prizes and Business Development Support

By Kay Renz

The Pompano Beach CRA is firing up the grills for a mouth-watering competition that will stoke local business development. The CRA is seeking the best pit bosses in Pompano Beach to apply for the Collier City BBQ Throwdown. This St. Louis style barbeque rib competition is scheduled for February 26 from 2 pm – 6 pm. Sponsored cash prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants, and essential information will be provided to those aspiring to launch a successful business within the City. Contest details along with the application are available at www.pompanobeachfl.gov/government/cra/cra-events.

This is an exciting op-portunity for local chefs, both amateur and professional, to showcase their grilling skills to the community,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “And more importantly, the event will provide aspiring business owners with the guidance necessary to facilitate their entrepreneurial potential.”

During the event, the CRA will provide general information on opening a business in Pompano Beach, including how to apply for a Business Tax Receipt (BTR), how to register as a stationary or mobile vendor, how to explore land opportunities for brick-and-mortar locations in the Northwest CRA District, and other helpful CRA Initiatives.

A representative from SCORE will also be onsite from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. to discuss the SCORE organization and to take appointments for their free mentorship programs, which help small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals.

In addition, the City of Pompano Beach will have a representative from the Job Placement Center on site to provide information on the Train to Gain Programs, job opportunities and other resources available to the residents of Pompano Beach.

The Collier City BBQ Throwdown is free and open to the public and will feature many fun aspects for the community including BBQ tastings, music, entertainment and information about the Patricia Davis Community Garden.

The event will take place at 900 NW 27th Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33069.