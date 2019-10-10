CITY OF MIRAMAR AWARDS $500,000 COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION GRANT TO B&M BAKERY AND WEST INDIAN GROCERY BENEFITTING RESIDENTS IN HISTORIC MIRAMAR

MIRAMAR, FL – The City of Miramar Commissioners have approved $500,000 in funding for a commercial rehabilitation project in Historic Miramar. The grant was awarded to B&M Bakery and West Indian Grocery, located at 6959 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023. The funding is an initiative to assist commercial property owners in the Historic area of Miramar and to complement nearby neighborhood improvements such as the Shirley Branca Park Bandshell and streetscape.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony and Customer Appreciation event took place on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Renovations planned by B&M Bakery and West Indian Grocery include a covered ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant walkway, new façade, ADA compliant parking spaces, resurfacing and restriping, landscaping, new light poles and new windows and doors for the establishment. Cosugas LLC will serve as the Contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed by October 2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to enter into this groundbreaking partnership with B&M Bakery and West Indian Grocery and to see this project come to fruition,” said City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam. “Businesses in Historic Miramar serve our community, employ our community and are a crucial driver of growth for our city. In many cases, small and medium size businesses do not have enough access to capital that is needed to help them grow,” he continued.

B&M’s Owner, Roy Maynard added, “This is an exciting time for us as this grant from the City of Miramar allows my vision for the business to finally become a reality. When our loyal customers stop by to pick up their favorite Jamaican dishes or Caribbean grocery items, they will be even better accommodated with all the external enhancements we have planned.”

For information on Economic Development Grants available from the City of Miramar, visit www.MiramarFL.gov.

