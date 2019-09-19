Congresswoman Wilson and USAID post Hurricane Dorian update on Bahamas

“I have deep roots in the Bahamas, I am from Abaco and my family is there. I am the first Bahamian elected to Congress, so I want to help.” Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson shared Hurricane Dorian updates on the conditions in the Bahamas, assistance for Bahamian citizens and their families, and provided important contact information of local and federal agencies. South Florida has the nation’s largest Bahamian community. For information call: USAID 202-661-7710 between the hours of 9A-5P EST and visit www.cidi.org

Commissioner Felicia Brunson of the City of West Park spoke about educating the children online in order for them to continue with their schooling.

