Congresswoman Wilson and USAID post Hurricane Dorian update on Bahamas

September 19, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Standing From Left to Right: Eddy Acevedo, USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator; Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, District 24; James Fleming, USAID Response Director for Hurricane Dorian; Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Mayor of Miami Gardens.
Seated at the Table: Linda Mackey, the Bahamian Consul General of Miami, Florida; representing Carnival Cruise Lines is Marie McKenzie, the Vice President of Global Ports & Caribbean Government Relations; Eddy Acevedo,  the USAID Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator; and James Fleming, USAID Response Director for Hurricane Dorian.

“I have deep roots in the Bahamas, I am from Abaco and my family is there. I am the first Bahamian elected to Congress, so I want to help.” Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson shared Hurricane Dorian updates on the conditions in the Bahamas, assistance for Bahamian citizens and their families, and provided important contact information of local and federal agencies. South Florida has the nation’s largest Bahamian community. For information call: USAID 202-661-7710 between the hours of  9A-5P EST and visit www.cidi.org

 

Commissioner Felicia Brunson of the City of West Park spoke about educating the children online in order for them to continue with their schooling. 

    Carma Henry
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

