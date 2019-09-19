Taj McGill is the Founder and President of South Florida Fashion Academy. She is also a graduate from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she earned a degree in Fashion Design.

South Florida Fashion Academy is a program designed to educate, inspire and illuminate an intense desire to optimize the creative minds of teen girls ages 12- 18 that are interested in the Fashion and Beauty Industries. ‘I created SFFA because of the lack of diversity in the Fashion| Beauty Industries and the desire to help girls that look like me achieve success. I believe that if I would have had a program to cultivate my intense love for entrepreneurship, self-love, fashion and beauty growing up a lot of things in my life would be different. Ultimately I created what I needed as a teen.’

We offer nine programs to teens that will allow them to learn everything about each mentioned subject from concept to creation. As a Teen Mother, Style Influencer and advocate for our girls Taj believes that her vision to birth a program such as South Florida Fashion Academy is not only a much-needed factor in our society| culture but an obligation. ‘It is my goal to birth the next generation of Entrepreneurs and Fashion| Beauty Enthusiasts.’ – Taj McGill

South Florida Fashion Academy

