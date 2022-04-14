Coronavirus Report: April 11, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 80.4 million

Deaths: 987,000

Florida

Cases: 5.9 million

Deaths: 73,555

Update

Due to the presence of the new Omicron subvariant, BA.2, new coronavirus cases are again increasing in half of all states across the US, particularly in the Northeast. The average number of new cases is 31,000, a 2% increase over the last two weeks.

The average number of COVID-19 deaths has fallen to 565 daily across the US, a 29% decline over the previous two weeks. Death is a lagging indicator, and with cases rising, deaths may also rise in the following weeks.

New coronavirus cases in Florida have risen 34% in the last two weeks. The state reports an average of 1,700 new cases daily.

The BA.2 subvariant is circulating widely in South Florida. Miami-Dade County has reported a 77% increase in new coronavirus cases, followed by Palm-Beach (59%) and Broward counties (44%).

Announcement

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a second booster shot for adults 50 and older, and for immunocompromised individuals. A person is eligible to receive a second booster shot four months after receiving their first booster.

Mask Guidance

The CDC has issued guidelines for mask usage in the prevention of COVID-19. The recommendations are based on the level of COVID-19 in the community.

Low: Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.

Medium: If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness – talk to your healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public.

If you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness – consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them.

High: Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings).

If you are immunocom-promised or at high risk for severe illness – wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.

South Florida (Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties) is at a medium level of community spread. Mask usage should be considered within the context of this level of COVID-19 in the community.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html