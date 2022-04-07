Coronavirus Report: April 4, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 80 million

Deaths: 985,000

Florida

Cases: 5.8 million

Deaths: 73,290

Update

Coronavirus cases continue to decrease overall, but the pace of improvement is slowing down. More than a dozen states have reported increases in the number of new coronavirus cases. Most of the northeastern states have seen rises in new cases.

The average number of deaths is 700 daily across the US.

Florida is once again seeing higher numbers of new coronavirus cases. An average of 1,500 new coronavirus cases was reported over the previous week, a 25% increase over the last two weeks.

The Omicron subvariant, BA.2 is circulating in South Florida. The subvariant is more transmissible that the original Omicron variant but does not seem to result in more severe disease.

Announcement

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a second booster shot for adults 50 and older, and for immunocompromised individuals. A person is eligible to receive a second booster shot four months after receiving their first booster.

Mask Guidance

The CDC has issued guidelines for mask usage in the prevention of COVID-19. The recommendations are based on the level of COVID-19 in the community.

Low: Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.

Medium: If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness – talk to your healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public.

If you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness – consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them.

High: Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings).

If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness – wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.

South Florida (Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach Counties) is at a medium level of community spread. Mask usage should be considered within the context of this level of COVID-19 in the community. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov;