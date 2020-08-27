Coronavirus Report: August 24, 2020

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

5.7 million cases, 176,797 deaths

Florida

600,571 cases, 36,468 total hospitalizations,

10,325 deaths

Broward

68,581 cases, 5,048 total hospitalizations, 1,113 deaths

*There were 27,155 new coronavirus cases in Florida last week.

*There was an average of 3,900 daily new cases over the last week.

Important to know

Florida continues a positive downward trend – The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Florida has been decreasing steadily for over a month. This is a positive trend that may signify a decrease in the prevalence of coronavirus in our communities. It is still imperative that we continue to observe disease mitigation measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, to ensure that the number of new infections continues to go down.

Vaccine and therapuetics – There is no vaccine against the coronavirus but there is an aggressive push to develop one by the end of the year, or early next year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just given an emergency use authorization for the utilization of plasma in treating patients with COVID-19. Early evidence shows that plasma therapy reduces death from COVID-19 by 35%. We will continue to watch the development of this therapy.

In the meantime, we must continue to protect ourselves – Follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks when out in public. Remember to avoid the three Cs:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation Avoid crowded places with many people nearby

#. Avoid close-contact settings – such as close-range conversations

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov; www.mhlw.go.jp