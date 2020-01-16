‘Election protection’ was a part of his, “I Have a Dream” initiative

A Message From The Publisher

Choose wise and discerning and experienced men from your tribes, and I will appoint them as your heads.’ Deuteronomy 1:13 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The civil rights struggle wasn’t only concerned with racial equality. It was about increasing American democracy, reestablishing Black voting rights, thus open handedly giving new meaning to American democracy and shutting down segregation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. a prophet, played a vital role in all of the aforementioned areas and transitioned to glory before their completion. Does that mean that we should rely on someone else to fight for our rights? Does that mean we should just accept the status quo and go along to get along because he is not here with us? I would be the first to answer in a rebellious voice: HELL NO! That no would reverberate the earth’s plates as strong as an earthquake with a 10.0 on the Richter scale. Yet it is more than just to say no. Our NO must be an action word that is supplicated with the word MORE. NO MORE will we act like some look upon us and position themselves to expect us to act. NO MORE will you be able to judge us by a predisposed list of characteristics that you have pulled from your book of judgements as it pertains to us Black people of African descent. As we approach a watershed moment in our election history, let’s remember one of our greatest heroes in our fight for equal access to the right for “Election Protection!” It is said that we should celebrate the life of a prophet by visiting the graves and drawing from their blood in the dirt and continuing their fight for the labors that their hands toiled for. I don’t know about you, but I am ready to dig deep into the dirt until my fingernails have pulled away from my skin to get what I need to carry on the fight, because the struggle is real! May God bless the soldiers that engage in the war for a moral struggle for peace.