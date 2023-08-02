FAMU Mourns the Loss of André D. Green, Director of Student Union Activities & New Student Orientation

Submitted by FAMU Public Relations

The Florida A&M University family mourns the loss of André D. Green, assistant dean of Students & director of the Efferson Student Union, Activities & New Student Orientation.

Green, also an adjunct instructor, worked with the University for more than 17 years.

Since he joined FAMU in 2006, Green rose from associate director of Student Government Association & Operations to his present role. He and his New Student Orientation staff recently completed sessions for the class of 2027.

Green earned his bachelor’s degree in human sciences from Florida State University and a master’s degree in student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri, and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Hampton University.

Green led the University’s historic hosting of the Southern Regional Orientation Workshop this spring. FAMU was the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to do so. More than 1,000 orientation leaders and professionals from more than 40 institutions from nine Southeastern states converged on the Tallahassee campus for the three-day event.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., and Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., offer their deepest condolences to the Green family, students, colleagues, and friends at this difficult time.

Counseling Services are available for students, faculty, and staff.