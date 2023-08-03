Florida A&M hires SEC women’s basketball legend as new head coach

By Brandon Kiny

(Source HBCU Sports):

Florida A&M named Bridgette Gordon as the eighth women’s basketball coach in program history.

“It is a tremendous honor and accomplishment to be selected to lead a group of young ladies for this prestigious university,” Gordon said in a statement. “I got into coaching because I love to coach basketball, I love to teach, and I love to make people better. That’s exactly who I am, who I have been, and who I will be as your head coach of the Rattlers women’s basketball team.”

Gordon, a native of DeLand, Florida, played collegiate basketball at the University of Tennessee from 1985 to 1989, winning national championships in 1987 and 1989, which were the first two in the illustrious career of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

Gordon garnered numerous accolades at Tennessee, including 1986 Freshman of the Year, two-time Kodak and Naismith All-American, and 1989 SEC Female Athlete of the Year and SEC Player of the Year.

After a professional career that included a decade overseas and two seasons in the WNBA, Gordon began a coaching career that has included stops at Stetson, Georgia State, and Wichita State as an assistant coach.

Gordon returned to her alma mater in 2017, spending two seasons as an assistant on coach Holly Warlick’s staff. The 2007 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee would then serve as an assistant at SMU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and New Mexico State.