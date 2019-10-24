Fantastic Friendships

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

Every second and fourth Wednesday there is a teen girls’ bible study, and Miss Janelle Floyd leads us. The group is called Girls in Christ. This past month in Bible study, we have been talking about friendships.

I learned that you need to surround yourself with people that bring you up, not down, because the people who you hang around with influence you. You want to be influenced in a positive way, with people who support you and encourage you.

You also need to be able to support your friends when they are going through a difficult time, because that is what you would want.

I also learned that you need to be an excellent friend, in order to have a successful friendship because you cannot expect your friend to be loving towards you, if you are always bitter and rude towards them.

If you want friends who are loving, you need to show love towards them. Genesis 2:18 states, “The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” This verse means that God didn’t create us to be alone and by ourselves, but to be around others, and encourage them.

So next time you see your friends, be thankful that they are there for you, because in the long run, friends can be one of the best things in our lives.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.