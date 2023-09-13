About Carma Henry 22884 Articles
COVID’s effects worsen America’s racial wealth gap:  Blacks own 22 cents for every dollar held by whites 

September 29, 2021 Carma Henry Opinions 0

     It is both a challenge and an opportunity for leadership in the Biden Administration, Congress, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the private sector address to effect policies and practices that reverse the nation’s still-growing racial wealth gap. Tried and true wealth-building tools like targeted homeownership and expanded small business investments together would bring sustainable and meaningful changes to those who historically have been financially marginalized. […]

One of Miami’s Historic Black Neighborhoods is Changing. Hialeah Wants A Piece Of It

May 17, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

     “Whatever deal they put up with, we get the short end of the stick,” Pinkney, 91, said. When asked whether the neighborhood’s changing demographics motivated the plan, she said that Brownsville’s population is now nearly half Hispanic — 45.5% to be exact. “When I first moved out here, it was a Black community. Now, I’m totally against the [annexation]. Because all they want is money.” […]

