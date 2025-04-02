Florida may loosen child-labor laws as state cracks down on illegal immigration

Advertisement

ROMY ELLENBOGEN AND ANA CEBALLOS | MIAMI HERALD/TNS

(Source: Florida Courier)

TALLAHASSEE — Teenagers as young as 14 could soon be allowed to work overnight shifts as part of an effort in the Republican-led Legislature to roll back major aspects of the state’s child labor laws.

The proposal comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis says a younger workforce could be part of the solution to replacing “dirt cheap” labor from migrants in the country illegally.

“Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students should be able to do this stuff,” DeSantis said last week during a panel discussion with President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

The governor said the state has taken several steps to crack down on the hiring of workers living in the country illegally, including enacting a state law that requires large companies to screen workers through E-Verify, a federal database that confirms an employee’s citizenship status.

“Yes, we had people that left because of those rules, but you’ve also been able to hire other people. And what’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? I mean, that’s how it used to be when I was growing up,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s remarks are coloring the debate in Tallahassee as state lawmakers consider removing all limitations on how late and how much 16- and 17-year-olds can work and ending those teenage workers’ guarantee of a meal break.

The proposal also would remove employment time restrictions for younger teens aged 14 and 15 if they are home-schooled or attend virtual school.

A similar idea was floated last year in the Legislature, but it was ultimately watered down. This year’s bill is sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa. He did not return calls for comment.

As it stands now in Florida, teenagers aged 16 and 17 can’t work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on a school day and can’t work during school hours unless they are in a career education program. They also are limited to up to 30 hours a week of work when school is in session, unless their parent or a school superintendent waives that restriction.

Home-schooled or virtually schooled teenagers that age are exempt from those time regulations, a change made by the Legislature last year.

Fewer protections

If the state’s child labor laws are changed, the risk is that young workers will have fewer protections and will have a harder time saying no to employers, said Nina Mast, an analyst with the Economic Policy Institute.

“The teens who will be most harmed by this bill are low-income young people or those without documented status who are compelled by their situation to work,” Mast said.

Companies across the United States have employed migrant children in dangerous jobs, reports have shown. In January, meatpackers Perdue Farms and JBS agreed to pay a combined $8 million after the Department of Labor found the companies relied on the labor of migrant children in their slaughterhouses.

The number of child labor violations in Florida tripled from 95 in 2019 to 281 three years later, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics cited by the Florida Policy Institute.

In 2023, violations dropped to 209 but were still high compared to previous years.

Florida’s child labor law provides additional protections beyond what the federal Fair Labor Standards Act imposed in 1938. But Collins’ bill would move Florida closer to the baseline federal standard.

Under this year’s proposal, 14- and 15-year-olds would be able to work longer hours if they have graduated high school or have a GED, if they have an exemption from the school superintendent or if they are home-schooled or virtually schooled.

Teenagers would still be prohibited from working in many hazardous occupations, like meatpacking or roofing.

Alexis Tsoukalas, a labor expert with the left-leaning Florida Policy Institute, said the bill’s proposals are “being shortsighted versus thinking long term.”

Tsoukalas said research shows that when adolescents work more than 20 hours a week, they’re at a greater risk of dropping out of high school or having a poorer performance in school.

“In the short term, yeah they might make some extra money, but in the long term it hurts them more in the labor market because they don’t have the education,” Tsoukalas said.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, worries that Republicans are looking to young workers to address potential shortfalls in the workforce as Trump promises to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally.

“Let’s not look to our students to fix the problem that President Donald Trump and the Republicans have caused,” Jones said. “Lowering the working age is not the key to filling the gap in our workforce — the key is fixing our broken immigration system, and that does not include Florida or the United States using inhumane tactics for political gain.”