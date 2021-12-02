 FOUND GUILTY

On November 24, all three men accused of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of murder. In 2020, Arbery was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia when he was fatally shot.  Arbery’s aunt, Theawanza Brooks, said Wednesday, “They’ll get the same treatment that we have, knowing that Ahmaud will never come home again, so they shouldn’t be able to go home either.” Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Arbery, his father, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. were found guilty Wednesday. The jury was made up of 11 White people and one Black person. Despite that, the jury found all three men guilty.

 

