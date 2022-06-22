Give Your Kid(s) Something to Do During Summer Break

– Park offers equestrian and agriculture day camps –

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Keep your youngster active in a fun, engaging environment this summer with Summer Camps at Tradewinds Park & Stables (3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33073; (954) 357-8870). Two kinds of camps are available, both with registration currently going on.

The Summer Horse Camps, which are for ages 9 to 14, are offered in two levels, Trailblazers and Horsemasters. Trailblazers Camp is a prerequisite to enroll in Horsemasters Camp. Participants in both camps ride two times a day, as well as learn daily care and grooming of horses, proper use of tack and other equipment, and basic horse health and anatomy.

The camps run the full day, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Campers must register for a full session. The cost is $300 per session for Trailblazers, $400 per session for Horsemasters. There is a maximum of 12 campers per session for Trailblazers, 10 campers per session for Horsemasters. Registration closes at midnight the Saturday prior to each session’s start.

Trailblazers Camp

June 13-16

June 20-23

June 27-30

July 11-14

July 18-21

Horsemasters Camp

July 25-28

August 1-4

Kids in the Summer Junior Farmers’ Camp, for ages 5 to 8, get an introduction to basic farm animal care; participate in hands-on agricultural learning activities and crafts; find out how to feed, groom, and maintain farm animals; learn how to care for and groom ponies and go for a pony ride; and see demonstrations relating to farm animals.

These camps are in half-day sessions, from 8:30AM to noon and from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Campers may register for any half-day session, at a cost of $40 per session. There is a maximum of six campers per session. Registration closes at 4 p.m., the day prior to each session’s start.

June 13-16

June 20-23

June 27-30

July 11-14

July 18-21

July 25-28

August 1-4

For further information, call the park at (954) 357-8870. Registration is accepted at the park office or online.