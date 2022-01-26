Governor DeSantis endorses

Life is a Pleasant Puzzle!

REWRITING of HISTORY

By Sarah Goldman & Don Valentine

She Said: Don what is wrong with your State about facts? Your Governor is endorsing legislation to ban any mention of history that might make White people uncomfortable! What about Native Americans?

From some of our past articles, I may come across to some of the readers as a white Jewish, MAGA card-carrying conservative “Nut!” The conservative part is true, but if you ever see me with a MAGA card in my purse call the police. I must have been drugged.

Since I have not lost my mind let me tell you how nauseating that legislative idea is. Don, you got me thinking about the changing of history concept and it is looney! We can’t discuss the Holocaust because it would make German descendants upset? Oh, WTF is becoming of our country post Trump?

He Said: Thanks for coming to the light Sarah. You had me worried about you in our last couple of articles. Governor DeSantis must be throwing a “Hail Mary Pass” to propel himself ahead of DT in the 2024 Presidential bid! DeSantis is a very erudite man. He graduated from Yale and received a JD from Harvard law school. DeSantis knows it is farcical what this anti-CRT ban would mean. People don’t brag, condone or endorse slavery. The sad, empirical fact is it happened. Would you say that Japanese US citizens were not placed in internment camps in World War Two? The sad fact is that it happened. Let’s take this changing of history idea to a crescendo. Should I not tell my son that the Dolphins did not make it to the playoffs. The sensitive tike could be scarred for life!

This quote is apropos: “A great nation does not hide its history, but faces its flaws and corrects them!”- President George W Bush September 24th, 2016.