In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

Family

I recently went on a trip to Tampa for a family gathering. Family means a lot to me because it can provide love and support and you can always count on a family member to be there for you.

Hi, I’m Leja Williams and I am interviewing Joy Edwards. She is my praise dance teacher at New Mount Olive Baptist Church, and I will be asking her 4 questions about what it’s like being a dance teacher.

LW — How long have you been a dance teacher?

JE — I started teaching Dance at Rhythm Nation Dance Academy in 2010. There I started with the 3-6 year old class teaching the basic techniques of Ballet and Jazz (Tap). I began teaching various forms of Dance at New Mount Olive Baptist church in 2017.

LW — What’s the best part of being a dance teacher?

JE — I would have to say for me the best part of being a Dance Instructor is having a vision and being creative. Using that vision and creativity to bring a piece of art to life. An added bonus is being around many talented young people. They inspire me as much as I strive to inspire them.

LW — What is the most challenging part of being a dance teacher?

JE — With everything there are challenges and for a Dance Instructor, challenges come in all forms. But the most challenging part is when the creativity is being stifled by outside forces.

LW — What is some advice that you would give a new dance student?

JE — Patience and Practice are your best friends. Utilize them! Patience will show you that while not everyone starts out at the same level, continual practice will help you develop technique, stamina and more importantly confidence!

Birthday Feast

My Mom and Dad prepared this yummy seafood meal to kickoff my 10th birthday. I requested it after watching one of my favorite YouTubers @BLovesFood enjoy King Crab with a spicy red butter sauce.

A Tragic Loss

Losing anything can be tough – a game, an earring, even a piece of a kitchen set. Losing a person is the worst, especially when it’s someone you care about. This past week a tragic accident has caused students’ emotions to skyrocket at Fort Lauderdale High School. A student was struck by a car on West Sunrise Blvd. According to the WSVN News, the child’s aunt says, “it seemed like he went up in the air and fell, so it was a head trauma.” The police do not expect to press charges against the driver because they say he was not at fault. After the young man’s death, the students of Fort Lauderdale High School held a candle lighting ceremony in an effort to deal with their feelings of grief and loss and made a shirt to honor him. The shirt read “Never Forgotten.” As his mother mourned, the same students traveled to his mother’s house to comfort her. Rest in peace young man, and may your memory live on forever.