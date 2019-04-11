Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Austin Burke Clothiers
On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Austin Burke Clothiers, presented each member of the Hunger 9 with a new suit, shirt and tie at Austin Burke at 2601 N.W. Sixth Ave., Miami, FL 33127. The Hunger 9 are nine men, members of the Miami-based group Circle of Brotherhood, who chose to bring attention to the scourge of ongoing gun violence in the Black community with a 21-day hunger strike.