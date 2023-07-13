Hail, Hail The New Super Is Here

Trials In The Sand By Peter Traceit, The Street Detective

A New Pete is center stage effective Tuesday, but not without a few hiccups.

Ol’ Pete traveled the through the sands to the KC Wright Board room AGAIN to see Dr. Peter Licata negotiate his contract to become the new superintendent. While it happened, it almost didn’t happen for a second time. Now what a dirty mess that would have been.

If you recall from the last time negotiations were scheduled, a sufficient quorum was not physically present to move forward with official business. Dr. Jephtha Holness, Dr. Alan Zeman and Sara Leonardi showed up in person, yet six others were ghost. The rules are clear that at least 5 Board members must be physically present on the dais to conduct business. Ol’ Pete felt sorry for New Pete as his wife and child were in the audience proudly waiting for his moment.

This should have served as a warning to New Pete, but he and his lawyer came to Tuesday’s negotiations with demands that were bold and lofty. Ol’ Pete is liking this New Pete.

New Pete and his lawyer eventually settled on a $350,000 salary with a couple bonuses in the wings. A extra $10,000 if he leads the district to an A rating and an additional $10,000 if he advances the work on the Bond project that is woefully behind. Rumors in the sand is that Pete has already begun meeting with representatives from Minority Builders Coalition and former School Board member and now State Senator, Dr. Rosalind Osgood. While Ol’ Pete understands meeting with contractors and appreciates New Pete working with Black-owned companies, it is perplexing that he would be meeting with a former Board member who would have been removed for accusations around misfeasance, malfeasance, and incompetence. Had Oz not dug her way out by running for land clenching the State Senate seat, she would have taken that same dead mail walking trek down the elevator, through the lobby and into the parking lot of the KC Wright building.

Maybe New Pete was unaware, but thanks to his new friend, Ol’ Pete, the dirt has been cleared from his eyes.

Ol Pete is still putting together the relationship between Minority Builders Coalition and Oz and the gut says, “Follow the money!”

New Pete also got a $1200 a month car allowance.

Board member Torey Alston sparred with New Pete’s lawyer over some pretty dirty comments that were bold and brazen. When discussing the super majority to release New Pete from the job with a 6-3 vote instead of the usual 5-4, New Pete’s lawyer commented on the difficulties of working with the current Board and its jaded reputation. Alston snapped back in defense and referenced that they are there to settle the contract of New Pete, however, it could be held up for longer. The lawyer for New Pete walked back the comments in the sand. The strategy has Ol Pete scratching in bewilderment. The lawyer may have overplayed his hand. How does one begin his employment with insulting his bosses? The lawyer alluded to the Board being dysfunctional and he deserved extra perks to deal with them. While this may have some truth to it, the truth is that it probably should not have been said.

Ol’ Pete has some advice for New Pete. Take the job, prove yourself and re-negotiate the Super Majority in a couple years.

It appears that New Pete hasn’t truly observed and learned this Board. They march to their own beat. How will it look if he comes in with no experience as a superintendent and seizes a Super Majority when the Board attorney, Marilyn Batista asked for it just months prior and was denied. It wasn’t smart for his attorney to allow New Pete to dredge this request from the sand and to ask for a concession for reconsideration.

The Detective has dug up a rumor that New Pete is looking to make some changes to the organizational chart. What we have learned with both former superintendents, Vickie Cartwright and Earlean Smiley is that a Super is within his or her right to make changes. However, the Detective have sleuthed that the candidates must be deemed qualified for these positions. Rumors from the sand are revealing that one of the first major changes New Pete is considering is a Cabinet level change that has been controversial from day one. He may be damned by half of his constituents if he does and damned by the other half if he doesn’t. Ol’ Pete says to New Pete, “shoot your shot” and let’s get on with playing in the sand.

Ol’ Pete just wants to remind Super Pete that for everything he committed to regarding accountability in his speeches, his every action must line up with his speech. Pete watched as the New Super engaged with the players and wonders where we will all fit in.

New Pete also conceded on moving to Broward as he currently lives in Palm Beach county. Once hearing about a mother in hospice, the Board negotiated a one-year delay in the requirement to have residency in Broward. It may sound trivial to some, but to Ol’ Pete it is huge. How do you earn a salary of 350,000 on the taxes of your stakeholders, yet your taxes benefit students in the county to the north. Old Pete is glad New Pete conceded.

But Interim Super Earlean Smiley stole the show. Just as soon as the gavel struck to end the three-hour contract negotiation, Smiley grabbed her purse and headed for the nearest exit. She got up and packed up faster than the band from the Color Purple after Squeak slapped Sophia across the face. As only the unbossed, unbought, and unbothered legend could leave, her only departing word was “Bye”.

Her curtness and brevity are telling of her experience as the interim superintendent and what she believes is to come under the leadership of New Pete.

The only thing more interesting than Smiley’s departure was the quiet presence of Broward Teachers Union President, Anna Fusco. She has been quiet and unseen during the time of Interim Super Smiley’s tenure but reared her head for New Pete’s negotiations. Ol Pete knows she has been working the sand tunnels in solitude. Let’s hope Fusco remains tempered with her war on Black principals or else she will face off with Traceit in these sands.

The trails in the sand will be interesting with many twists and turns. And Ol’ Pete will be there to sleuth down every clue to keep you informed.