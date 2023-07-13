“Don’t You Quit Cause you Find It Kinda Hard”

A Message From The Publisher

David told the Philistine, “You come to me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come to you in the name of the LORD of Armies, the God of the army of Israel, whom you have insulted. -1 Samuel 17:45 GOD’S WORD® Translation

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

No matter how difficult the road may seem ahead of us, there is nothing new under the sun. It’s not uncommon for people who are opposed to the success of those who are “different” to do whatever they can to try to stop them.

We are reminded from Brown vs the Board of Education, Topeka Kansas 1954 when it was written into law that, “with all deliberate speed” a change was supposed to come to the educational system for equal Rights. The change has not come yet.

Struggles are nothing new to us.

The slave catcher’s mentality has permeated itself and lives in veins and raises its ugly head through the impulses of a police system that would put their knees on the neck of a man for nine minutes and 41 seconds to choke the living breath out of them.

And if that wasn’t enough the system is trying to put into place, that which would, through legal motions in the laws strip us of all dignity and rights and use a supreme court system to validate and give reason based upon law to do the same.

There is nothing new under the sun.

It is obvious that the opposition against all of the progress that we as a people, Black people, Brown people, LBGQT+ people have made in this our country, there are those who wish for us to be taken back to a time where we were considered to be property, for some a curse and to most less than human.

Through it all when you know who’s you are and who you belong to, nothing that comes against you can stop what is for you. Understanding that you, me , the past, the present and the future is all wrapped up into one. Therefore, facing situations where we don’t see how it’s going to work itself out, that’s when we need to redirect our focus to Who is going to work it out.

There’s nothing new under the sun.

I would suggest that when you get a chance, study your history. I know that’s a broad statement; however, I’m sure that there are true stories that will give you hope, and will you to march on. “Life For Me Ain’t Been No Crystal Stair” while “Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod, Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;” does something to me that makes my back straighten up, clears my head and gives me purpose. Langston Hughes wrote a poem entitled Mother To Son and that Negro National Anthem, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing, written by James Weldon Johnson. Once you understand them, they will keep you moving forward.

“Dear God, no matter what we come face-to-face with, we know you can remove all doubt, wipe away all tears and give us the will to move on. It is you Dear God, it is you. In the name of our Lord and Savior Yashua Jesus Christ. Amen.”