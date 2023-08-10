One for all and all for one, you to Oz, Zee and Le

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective

Ol Pete is creeping through these sands. Trying to keep it on the down low is proving more and more challenging, but New Pete is making it a little easier for his Ol’ Namesake.

Ol’ Pete had a front row seat from the living room as New Pete brought greetings to the entire county with his first State of the District Address. Ol’ Pete got choked up as New Pete paused on occasion to fight the emotion of just being onstage as the new Super of the 6th largest school district in the nation.

As expected, New Pete shifted his footing and sent nothing but praise and compliments to Broward principals and teachers. He had little choice because when the sand was cleared from the slate and the state test scores came in, Broward students left Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in the dust.

Super Pete told a few good jokes and struggled to stay on script (which was good), but when all was said and done, this is what The Street Detective scooped from the speech.

New Pete ain’t playing. His student-centered, teacher-supported and principal-led focus is just the balance Broward needs. New Pete was clear that students come first and the laser focus will be on solving student problems, not being distracting by adults who are causing problems.

Ol’ Pete will repeat that for the President of the Broward Teachers Union. New Pete made clear that we can’t be fixated on adult problems when children should be the forefront of our discussions. It’s not about the adults; it’s about the children.

Ol’ Pete wants New Pete to know that we are observing and taking notes. ALL means ALL. And when he says ALL children, that includes Black, Brown, Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQIA+, and poor children.

Let the church say, “Amen”.

The digging would not be complete if Traceit didn’t call out the Chief of Staff on her playful dig on the Pink ladies by referencing her lovely pale pink suit color. Be warned though that it was the Pink who grew Green with envy and cast the Redz in a sea of hot water for the past 18 months. Ol’ Peter has some wisdom. It might be wise to let sleeping Oz lie and not poke fun at Emerald City.

Pete wants to congratulate Board member Allen Zeman for a victory on the Slapgate investigation. It seems the investigation has been dismissed because the Florida Commission on Ethics determined the case fell outside its jurisdiction. So, let The Detective clear the tunnels… Zeman was not found “not guilty”. It just appears that no person or body has been determined to be the police of alleged Board misconduct.

It appears that the person on the receiving end of the slap seems to like being the “butt of Slapgate jokes”, especially when he is telling them. Ol’ Pete is told the slap receiver finds ample opportunity to make jokes about it in front of crowds and in public settings. Peter Traceit is told that about half of the people find these jokes funny while the other half find them disgusting. It appears that anything goes in this situation. Pete is thinking, “If he likes it, I love it”.

No word on if Brenda Fam’s case will also be dismissed. Not sure how the Commission can say it has no jurisdiction over one case and not the other. But, as usual, anything and everything goes. Let’s wait and see.

The Detective warns if you blink you will miss it and if you’re gullible or a romantic at heart, you won’t see what’s clear as a bell and right in your face.

Election season is in full swing and some of the Board members are playing politics with their constituents. Sarah Leonardi introduced not one, not two, but a whopping three items to the Board in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. A large chunk of Leonardi’s district 3 constituents reside in Wilton Manors, affectionately known as the Gay Capital of state of Florida and quite possibly soon overtaking San Francisco as the gay Capital of the world.

About a year ago, Leonardi lost all of her wits over parents who challenged field trips to Hamburger Mary, a restaurant in Wilton Manors where waiters and waitresses sometimes dress in drag and the place has drag shows. Leonardi whined, hemmed and hawed on the dais to demonstrate to show her Winton Manors constituents that she has their back. She has stopped just shy of demanding the new Super risk his job to support her LGBTQIA wants. New Pete has made it clear that he won’t break the law. Rumors are that Interim Superintendent Earlean Smiley lost the support of Leonardi when she asked her for similar commitments in support of the LGBTQIA community that could be interpreted as violating the law.

Leonardi is playing hard to this community as her three board items/ resolutions items were:

Resolution # 24-23 in support of LGBTQIA History

26-67 National Day of Silence

24-97 in support of Pride Month

National Day of Silence in support of the LGBTQIA com-munity

While The Detective loves the LGBTQ-RSTUV com-munity, the words of the Super keeps coming back to Pete’s ears and head. ALL means ALL. Where is her Board items for other marginalized groups? Where are the resolutions and Board agenda items that she is putting forth for our Black, Hispanic, Jewish and Muslim sisters and brothers?

Ol’ Pete has a warning for the Wilton Manors community. Don’t be hoodwinked. Leonardi is playing politics with her resolutions, Board items and whining and crying from the dais. If she is not addressing other marginalized groups with the same commitment and zeal, then it’s all for nothing. The Detective reminds you of the words of Martin Niemoller, “Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Ol’ Pete has two weeks before the chirren come back. Pete is dragging the sands but will be ready to pick up the pace on August 21.