Her Story Juanita Hankerson Avant–Gray

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Juanita was born on December 3,1934, to Jessie Dawson, in Fort Lauderdale. She was reared in a loving home with Henry Avant, her sisters: Thomasena, Emma and Melvina. They traveled around with their Railroad Parents with their destination being Richmond, California where baby sister Melvina was born.

After returning to Fort Lauderdale, she and her sisters attended the Old Dillard School. She loved playing basketball and singing with the Chorus. In 1955, history was made by her performance to sing on the PBS Channel accompanied by her chorus teacher Mrs. Rhoda Snead. Because of her academics acumen – Class of 1955 – she was chosen as Salutatorian.

After graduation, she furthered her education by attending Central State College in Wilberforce, Ohio, along with her childhood best friend at the time, Mr. John L. Gray.

It was God’s will to enhance their friendship into true love, respect, commitment and, as a result, marriage. Their union lasted well over 61 plus years until the passing of her life partner on April 22, 2017. To their union were born: John Jr., Juliet, Jerome, Jeffrey and Jana’.

As the matriarch of her family, Mrs. Gray has demonstrated being a woman of wisdom. faith, strong character while raising their children, supporting their grandchildren, nourishing her great-grand.

She was a devoted member of Mount Olivet S.D.A, Church “The Place” for over 80 plus years, participating in numerous ministries:

Deaconess Ministries, Women’s Ministries, Health & Temperance, Sanctuary Choir, Pathfinder’s, Adventurer’s, Community Service, Prison Ministries, Children’s Ministries.

Her Professional career consisted of 30 years with the Broward County Public Schools Transportation department. She drove the whole population of students. In her later years, as a Special Needs driver. Her much joy was found from her students she dearly adored.

As a community servant, Mrs. Gray participated in the City Commissioner meetings,

Graduated from the City of Fort Lauderdale Leadership Academy, served as an officer on the Board Counsel of Fort Lauderdale Civic Associations Inc. (CFLCA)

Her involvement was impactful to the numerous Partnerships in our community including HOA’s Rock Island, Durr’s, Bass Park, and Franklin Park to just name a few. For many years, Mrs. Gray demonstrated a true passion for educating our community on “Go Green” initiatives and the importance of protecting our earth’s resources.

Her proudest aspiration is that of being a ‘Child of God.” Sowing seeds of the gospel, encouraging and reminding us that we all are a part of God’s Family. It is our duty to take care of our community and one another.

“We are our Brother’s and our Sister’s Keeper!”

Juanita leaves to cherish her memory her loving children: Bradford (Patricia) Mattair John Elliott, Rounett (Renae), Juliet Gray-Williams, Cheyenne Isom, Jana’ Gray-Williams; Grandchildren: Steven Marrair, Anna (Laron) Magee, Gonzalez, LA., Tiara (Tyson) Foreman, James (Maude) Williams, Ja’Quentin Williams, Aysia Gray, Larneishia (Calvin ) Hicks, Benia White, Briani (Mack) Payote, Larry Williams Jr. (Timiyah) Omar Gray. 21-Great Grands, Her Sisters: Thomasena Wright, Emma Hinson, Melvina (Charles) Owens, Beverly Hankerson, Brother: Anthony Hankerson, Sister-in-Love: Julia Gray, Eloise Pope, Mary Huff and Brother-in Love: Robert Gray.

And a host of loving family members, extended family and countless friends her life impacted.