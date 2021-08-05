History seems to be repeating itself once again

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

       History seems to be repeating itself once again. Democrats are handling the voting rights issue. There seems to be a replay of the 19th-century Jim Crow laws, which ended in Black voters having no faith in authoritative leaders. President Biden is now calling the recent wave of voter restriction bills recently passed by Republican legislatures, “Jim Crow on steroids.”  Though he made this statement that held much weight, he is focused on passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill. This bill can possibly restore the economy and appeal to all voters. There is still more information that has yet to be said to Americans, but prayerfully history will not repeat itself.

Photo credit: CNN.com

