Holy Cross Hospital Medical Staff Donates Mobile Medical Unit for Continuing Bahamas Relief Efforts

Bahamian officials and the Holy Cross Hospital medical staff with the donated Medical Mobile Truck.

By Ashley Kozich

The medical team at Holy Cross Hospital has donated a Medical Mobile Truck to the Bahamas Relief Effort. The truck will be shipped to the island of Abaco by Seacor Island Lines to help aid in the ongoing Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

The medical unit has an on-board generator, two air conditioners, refrigerator, water and has fuel capacity for one week. Additional funds have been raised to also maintain the unit and includes such supplies as sanitary materials, water, MREs and tarps to shield the sun.

Bahamian governmental officials on hand for the donation were Iram D. Lewis, minister of state for disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction; Katherine B. Smith, president of the Senate and NEMA coordinator, Grand Bahama Island; Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Permanent Secretary Carl Smith and Director Carl Oliver. They met with the Holy Cross team including Doug Strong, interim president and CEO, and Chief of Nuclear Medicine and President of the Medical Staff Jon A. Kotler, M.D.

The Holy Cross medical staff has donated $150,000 in hardware to the Bahamas and will be donating another $20,000 to $30,000 in the short term.

“The Holy Cross Hospital medical staff is pleased to donate a mobile disaster response medical clinic to the Bahama Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction,” said Dr. Kotler. “The mobile medical clinic is self-contained with a generator, air conditioning, water, commode, expanding side walls with stairwell and elevator access.”

Principal sponsors of the Bahamas Relief Effort organized by the Holy Cross medical team include Mission Resolve Foundation, Tropic Oil, The Kotler Family, Medical Out-fitters Inc., Quality Air Conditioning Co., Picture Perfect Signs and LRM Leasing.

“We are so grateful to Holy Cross Hospital for this incredibly generous gift to assist with our ongoing support of the Bahamian Relief efforts with NEMA,” said Barbara Coury, Mission Resolve Foundation’s Chief Development Officer. “It’s donations like this one from Holy Cross and our other sponsors that are truly making a major difference in these critically needed recovery efforts for the children and families devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.”

