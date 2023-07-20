In The Wood

A Message From The Publisher

14 The fact is, even if you remain silent now, someone else will help and rescue the Jews, but you and your relatives will die. And who knows, you may have gained your royal position for a time like this.”

Esther 4:14 (GWT)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Today, I find myself in the woods at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery for the Homegoing of a dear brother, Charles W. Cherry, II. For those of us who professed to know Charles, we said to each other: this is just like Charles, the uniqueness of this place and the way Charles chose to exit from this life as we know it. When you get a chance, do some research and find out more about it (https://www.prairiecreekconservation

cemetery.org/our-mission-and-story). Even here in the solitude of this setting, you could hear life and you could experience what life is all about, even to its very end.

I know we get caught up in the hustle and bustle of trying to live; however, here in this please the peace of death seems welcoming to me, yet it doesn’t take away from our responsibilities to each other. Charles was a prime example of just that – living up to one’s responsibilities to the other in his own special way.

Charles’s life as a Publisher, I’m sure they were many times that he felt the need to write about things that were difficult to some because of the exposure that comes when truth enters.

He brought this to us right, wrong, or indifferent. He did it and he did it his way.

A lot of his writings strip the issues bare to the core, and then in many instances it left the situation unclothed and naked before the eyes of the readers. Charles exposed the truth, and he endured the pain of exposing the truth. He weighed the hurt against the outcome of WHAT he felt was best for the people. No one would go unnotice if he felt there was a need to write the story. And I mean- to R IGHT the story. Yep, my moments in the Woods called for some introspection, reflection, and a clarification of purpose. To Charles William Cherry, II, as you lived in life to shine light in dark situations, life and death, you still chose to educate and offer a different perspective in a way to leave this place, knowing that for such a Time as this you were called. May your earthly remains bring nourishment back to the earth as you did in living.