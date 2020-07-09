July 4th weekend brought much despair

July 9, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper in honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Laila Davidson

July 4th weekend brought much despair. A series of shootings throughout the US left over 150 people wounded and almost two dozen dead. Cities throughout the nation saw a huge spike in gun violence over the weekend. I found myself asking “Why is this happening?” This country needs to do better. We cannot end hate with violence, but with love. The Bible says to love our neighbors as God has loved us. Each  one of us has to come together. Hating each other is not how this country is going to get better. I pray for the victims and their families. Continue to trust God because everything is in God’s hands.

 

About Carma Henry 15751 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Necessary protest

June 11, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

In my opinion, I believe that protesting is necessary because it is one way  our voices can be heard. I’m thankful for the Black Lives Movement because it’s a movement that changes the way we are treated by fighting for our freedom, liberation and justice. […]

Local News

Human Sex Trafficking

January 23, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

Last week, I sat in a town hall meeting at the New Mount Olive Church hosted by Dr. Rosalind Osgood, School Board Vice Chair. I learned how important the 2020 census is to our community. I also learned about human sex trafficking and how much it affects many young girls in Broward County. It was scary to hear how many children become victims for money. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*