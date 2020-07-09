Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper in honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Laila Davidson

July 4th weekend brought much despair. A series of shootings throughout the US left over 150 people wounded and almost two dozen dead. Cities throughout the nation saw a huge spike in gun violence over the weekend. I found myself asking “Why is this happening?” This country needs to do better. We cannot end hate with violence, but with love. The Bible says to love our neighbors as God has loved us. Each one of us has to come together. Hating each other is not how this country is going to get better. I pray for the victims and their families. Continue to trust God because everything is in God’s hands.