Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Mexican officials are looking for shooters who opened fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring three more. Gunshots were heard at 8 p.m. local time Saturday at a pub in Irapuato, Guanajuato’s central state, according to the city’s Secretary of Citizen Safety. According to the statement, paramedics verified the deaths of six males and six women after arriving on the site. It is unknown who the victims are or how many shooters took part in the attack. The hunt for the assailants is underway, with assistance from Guanajuato’s Secretary of Public Safety, the state prosecutor’s office, the Secretary of National Defense, and the National Guard. This is the second mass shooting in less than a month in Guanajuato, which has been wracked by vicious turf warfare between rival drug gangs in recent years.

Submitted by Layla Davidson