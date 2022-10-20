Mexican officials are looking for shooters who opened fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening

October 20, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
(Photo credit: cnn.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Mexican officials are looking for shooters who opened fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring three more. Gunshots were heard at 8 p.m. local time Saturday at a pub in Irapuato, Guanajuato’s central state, according to the city’s Secretary of Citizen Safety. According to the statement, paramedics verified the deaths of six males and six women after arriving on the site. It is unknown who the victims are or how many shooters took part in the attack.  The hunt for the assailants is underway, with assistance from Guanajuato’s Secretary of Public Safety, the state prosecutor’s office, the Secretary of National Defense, and the National Guard. This is the second mass shooting in less than a month in Guanajuato, which has been wracked by vicious turf warfare between rival drug gangs in recent years.

 

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson  

About Carma Henry 20646 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Massachusetts firefighters battled a large fire that started at a hotel on Nantucket Island

July 14, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

On Saturday, Massachusetts firefighters battled a large fire that started at a hotel on Nantucket Island. The Nantucket Fire Department said in a news release those authorities received a report of a fire at the Veranda House hotel shortly after 6:45 a.m. Saturday, and that an off-duty captain and several people ran to the scene to help evacuate guests. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*