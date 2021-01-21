A Message From The Publisher

For I the Lord will speak, and whatever word I speak will be performed. It will no longer be delayed, for in your days, O rebellious house, I will speak the word and perform it,” declares the Lord God.’” Ezekiel 12:25(NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It should be a joyous time of celebration to many.

While the country appears to be coming out of chaos from the last four years of a misguided circus master, the threat of Civil War looms like vultures over a dying carcass.

The change of leadership in this country was once one of honor held in the highest esteem and viewed as democracy at its best-true sportsmanship.

But now homegrown terrorists plan on disrupting an inauguration of which America will see our first woman ever as a vice president, and the first Black woman to ascend to such a position.

This and all of the celebratory actions including disloyal citizen tirades pale in comparison to the loss of a child.

The tragic death of Chassidy Saunders at the hands of some wonton thugs with no regard for human life in general and Black lives in particular spoiled the hopes and dreams of a family, a community and the world.

Then, as God would have it, called home to rest a loving beautiful and faithful four year-old Aaliyah who fought her entire life battling cancer. I am so grateful that I had the chance to hear her sing and pray with her. I pray that I never forget how she made me feel when she sang, “Let the church say Amen. God has spoken so let the church say Amen. Little Aaliyah – may her voice sing loud with the angels and her prayers thunder in God’

Wanting to express excitement in the way our system of government works would only serve to tease and provoke outside agitators who act as puppeteers who controlled the last POTUS.

I will not entertain the actions of traitors and terrorists. I have resigned myself to participating in a form of the greatest civil rights movement in this country and that, in principle, will I do. I will not get on the bus of stupidity, ignorance, racism, self-hate or go along just to get along.