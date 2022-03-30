Longtime Public Servant Dale Holness Announces Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 20th District

March 30, 2022 Carma Henry Feature, Local News 0

Prominent local leaders cite Holness’ record of delivering for people in declaring support

Holness raised over $200,000 to date, demonstrating strong early momentum following razor-thin 2021 special election

  By Charly Norton

    PLANTATION, FL — Today, longtime public servant, former Mayor of Broward County, and small business owner Dale Holness announced his campaign for Congress in Florida’s 20th District.  Holness begins the race with support from trusted prominent local leaders, including Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, and Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman, who will join the campaign for a kick-off event on Tuesday evening.

“Families are hurting these days as the costs of everyday necessities – including housing, childcare, healthcare, gas, and groceries – continue to rise but wages fail to keep up,” Holness said.  “Our communities deserve a champion with experience and follow through to build a stronger, healthier future for all of us.  Just as I’ve dedicated my career to improving lives and getting results for the people of South Florida, I will take that same drive to Congress to build lasting prosperity for all who call our incredible region home.”

Holness raised over $200,000 to date, demonstrating strong early momentum following an incredibly crowded 2021 special election where Holness fell short of winning by only 5 votes.  In an environment in which voters are feeling fatigued with some candidates and incumbents overpromising and under Longtime Public Servant delivering, “Holness’s tangible record of results across the region will prove effective in mobilizing the voters needed to win this August’s primary election, which will also see higher turnout than last year’s special election”, said Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis.

A proud Jamaican American who immigrated to the U.S. at age 17 and finished his schooling in Broward, Dale pursued his passion for service as he founded his own real estate business and delivered impactful results as an elected official in Broward County for the last two decades.  From his time as Commissioner and Vice Mayor of Lauderhill to serving as Broward County Commissioner and Mayor, Dale has championed people-first solutions, including a countywide $17 living wage which includes an allowance for full health care benefits, increased contractor opportunities for women, small and minority-owned businesses, and initiatives to keep low-income seniors safely housed.

Dale is a proven advocate for Florida’s working families, small businesses and entrepreneurs, children, seniors, and most vulnerable communities, an approach he will take to Congress to ensure everyone has a seat at the table as South Florida’s next member of Congress.

About Carma Henry 19384 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Opinions

CHILDREN- Trump’s Canary In The Coal Mine

July 16, 2020 Carma Henry Opinions 0

      You know the story; Coal miners sacrificed the life of the canary in order to save themselves from certain death caused by the odorless gas. Now the President, along with other heartless governors, are demanding that all public schools reopen for the fall. Our children to Trump are the canary in the coal mine. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*