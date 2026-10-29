More Than Just Sneakers: The Culture Behind Every Step

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By Jabari Bovell

Let’s be honest: almost everybody knows the feeling of walking into school wearing a fresh pair of sneakers. Whether they are Jordans, Dunks, Yeezys, or New Balances, somebody is bound to notice. You might receive a compliment in the hallway, have someone ask where you bought them, or catch people looking at your shoes before they even look at your face. For teenagers today, sneakers are more than just footwear. They are a part of our style, confidence, culture, and the way we express ourselves.

Growing up, I noticed how much sneakers meant to people. Everyone seemed to have their own style. Some people love classic Jordans and Nikes, while others prefer Adidas, New Balance, or the latest releases. Personally, I believe wearing your favorite sneakers with an outfit you love can give you an extra boost of confidence. It feels good to express yourself and walk into a room feeling comfortable with who you are. Sneakers also have a powerful connection to Black culture. From basketball legends like Michael Jordan to hip-hop artists who helped transform sneakers into fashion statements, Black athletes, musicians, and creators have played an important role in shaping sneaker culture. What began primarily as athletic footwear has grown into a worldwide movement that influences fashion, music, sports, business, and younger generations.

However, there is something I want my generation to understand: You do not need the most expensive sneakers to be somebody. Today, people sometimes judge others by the brands they wear or how much their shoes cost. Some teenagers may even feel pressured to spend money they do not have just to fit in. I believe that is the wrong way to look at it. A $50 pair of sneakers does not make someone less important than a person wearing a $300 pair. The price of your shoes cannot measure your character, intelligence, potential, or worth. To me, sneakers represent individuality. Every pair has its own design, story, and personality, just like every person wearing them. It should not always be about following the latest trends or trying to impress other people. Sometimes, it is about creating your own style, embracing who you are becoming, and being confident enough to stand out without needing anyone else’s approval. I also believe we should remember that not everyone has the same opportunities or financial resources. A person’s circumstances should never determine how much respect they receive. Instead of judging someone by what they wear, we should take the time to learn who they are and what they bring to the world. True confidence comes from knowing your value, not from trying to prove it through material things.

My faith also reminds me that we are all created with our own unique purpose. God gave each of us our own identity, talents, and path in life. Sneakers may help us express our style, but they do not define the people we are meant to become. No designer or brand can create the character, kindness, and purpose that make a person truly stand out. At the end of the day, sneakers will get old, styles will change, and new releases will come and go. But the way we treat people and the confidence we carry within ourselves should never go out of style.

So, the next time you see someone walking down the hallway, remember that there is more to that person than the shoes on their feet. It is not about how expensive your sneakers are. It is about the person wearing them, the values they carry, and the direction they are headed. After all, sneakers may influence how we walk, but our character determines the kind of footprints we leave behind.