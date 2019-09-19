Mother Charged After Two Young Sons Drown in Apartment Complex

September 19, 2019 Carma Henry Feature, Local News 0
Minto and Ja’Kye Joseph

LAUDERHILL, FL — Wildline Joseph, a 23-year old woman from Florida, has been arrested on manslaughter charges for the death of her two young sons who drowned in a swimming pool earlier this year.

Joseph is facing two counts of aggravated manslaughter for the death of each of her sons — 5-year old Branario Minto and 6-year old Ja’Kye Joseph.

She was taken into custody last week, four days after authorities arrested her boyfriend, John Louis Lynn Jr., on the same charges.

John Louis Lynn, Jr.

The young brothers were reportedly found by their relatives last May submerged in the community pool of a condominium in North Lauderdale after an extended period of time.

According to authorities, Joseph is responsible for the deaths of her children as she failed to provide proper care and supervision for them.

Joseph and Lynn are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

 

