Ms. Helene Fairer  (pronounced Farrow) of Pompano Beach, FL

October 31, 2024

Ms. Helene Fairer  (pronounced Farrow) of Pompano Beach, FL; affectionately known as Ms. Helen, of Pompano Beach, Florida celebrated her 100th birthday – which was highlighted by casting her 2024 ballot on Saturday, October 26, 2024

