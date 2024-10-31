Ms. Helene Fairer (pronounced Farrow) of Pompano Beach, FL; affectionately known as Ms. Helen, of Pompano Beach, Florida celebrated her 100th birthday – which was highlighted by casting her 2024 ballot on Saturday, October 26, 2024
A Mega GOTV Goal: 100,000,000 Votes for Harris
Her aspirations are quintessentially American. Her policy pronouncements are inclusive. She is ready to be president for all Americans. For these and other reasons, setting a goal for 100,000,000 votes just makes good sense! […]
Broward Community & Family Health Centers, Inc. (BCOM) Launches Dental Mobile Unit To Enhance Healthcare Accessibility
Broward Community & Family Health Centers (BCOM) is thrilled to announce the arrival of its first Dental Mobile Unit, coming soon to the streets of Broward County. The state-of-the-art mobile unit is designed to bring top-notch dental care directly to local neighborhoods ensuring that everyone has access to essential oral health services. The Dental Mobile Unit will be equipped with the latest technology, including a digital x-ray, computers, a dental chair, is and staffed by the skilled team of dental professionals, dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive oral care. This initiative underscores BCOM’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving the well-being of the Broward County community. […]
Happy belated 90th birthday to Mrs. Annie Pearl Hill
Born May 29, 1934, Mrs. Annie Pearl Hill, continues to be active in her home town of Belle Glade, FL.; Former PBC educator; 1957 BCU and IU Graduate; served on numerous County Boards; now serves the community by delivering meals daily to members of the community who are unable to get out. […]
