Ms. Helene Fairer  (pronounced Farrow) of Pompano Beach, FL

Broward Community & Family Health Centers (BCOM) is thrilled to announce the arrival of its first Dental Mobile Unit, coming soon to the streets of Broward County. The state-of-the-art mobile unit is designed to bring top-notch dental care directly to local neighborhoods ensuring that everyone has access to essential oral health services. The Dental Mobile Unit will be equipped with the latest technology, including a digital x-ray, computers, a dental chair, is and staffed by the skilled team of dental professionals, dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive oral care. This initiative underscores BCOM’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving the well-being of the Broward County community. […]