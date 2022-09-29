In less than 45 days, I have been able to work collegially with this new reform board leading Broward County Public Schools to do some amazing things for our students, families and local taxpayers. Great things are happening across the district, but we also continue to identify issues and I will address them head on.

I am grateful for the opportunity to represent and advocate for my community and I was proud that Dr. Earlean Smiley, my former principal at Blanche Ely High School and former deputy superintendent, stood with me and my family to swear me to this groundbreaking role. As the youngest person to serve as Chair of the Broward School Board, only black currently serving, 1st former Student Advisor to Board, 1st millennial and 2nd black male to Chair the Board, I want to be a shining example for our young boys and girls. As a product of the 33311 zip code, my parents always instilled the values of faith, respect, hard work and always doing the right!

On day one as Board Chair, I pushed for and the board adopted a new strategic vision of 100% proficiency of all students striving to become an A school district. As a former student in Broward County Public Schools, I witnessed our glory days and I know what success looks like to govern effectively and hold staff accountable. Working with the board, I have moved to reallocate a majority of our time to focus on student achievement, with the prior school board spending only around 20% on this effort. Furthermore, I directed the Superintendent to bring back recommendations and actions from the grand jury report focused on people, policy, programs, district culture and stakeholders. Recently, the Superintendent announced initial changes, but I am hopeful this is just the beginning of big changes that needs to occur quickly, decisively, and comprehensively. I appreciate the initial response but there is more work to be done as the buck stops with the Superintendent to show leadership on issues, as we can no longer point to the past. With continued assessment and investigation by outside agencies, the board must hold our three direct employees accountable to cure all issues quickly.

On day two as Board Chair, I learned of an education crisis with our students resulting from the pandemic. Did you know only 52% of 3rd graders are proficient in English, only 48% of 9th graders are proficient in algebra and only 47% of 8th graders are proficient in science? Overall, 119,000 students in our school district are not proficient or below grade level. Today, we have an education emergency with our children and I am calling on the faith community, business community, and our local leaders to stand up and provide real solutions for our children.

As a former county commissioner and Chair of the School Board of Broward County, I am leading by example and rolled out a series of recommendations during our recent budget workshop. I proposed providing all 3rd, 8th and 9th grade students impacted by the pandemic (students below grade level and/or not proficient in a subject area) a $500 digital wallet, offering supplemental tutoring services as we work to get all students back on grade level and proficient in these key subject areas. This is how you empower parents with tools to propel the academic future of our children. I’m also proposing allocating nearly $8 million in reserves to prepare for the looming economic downtown and looking to alleviate any impacts in the classroom, an action not taken by the Broward School Board in more than 15 years. My third proposal will expand training needed for current and future board members, as referenced by the grand jury report. I am recommending we increase board training via the Florida School Board Association Certified Board Member Program and Council of Great City Schools. I unveiled these proposals during the budget workshop and will re-consider these items or some variation at an upcoming meeting in October. This is what our children deserve, a School Board that is laser focused on improving their learning outcomes and not in the day-to-day operational affairs. All of these ideas can be accomplished within the FY 22/23 budget the board passed 9-0, with the lowest millage rate in 15 years.

If my ideas shake up the board, district culture and district administration by fostering innovative thinking for our students, I’m all for it. In a separate move, upon realizing there was no formal ADA self-evaluation process as in other public agencies, I directed staff to create this process, so we can be proactive finding compliance issues and correcting them, rather than waiting for outside agencies to identify concerns. Most recently, I presented an item that passed unanimously to stop paying legal bills for suspended school board members, as this screams wasteful spending and it was wrong all around. Furthermore, at a recent meeting, a staff person mentioned that based on the looming economic downturn, the district could expect a decrease in minority spending. I replied very clearly, not under my watch and it won’t happen in this minority majority county!

Under my leadership, I will continue to push the district to do a better job promoting benefits of teaching in the district, focusing on small/veteran business development and keeping my eyes on long overdue renovations to schools on the east side along the I-95 corridor. Our new reform board collectively believes in fairness and additional compensation for all employees, instructional and non-instructional staff. I have started our meetings on-time, encouraged collegiality on the board and haven’t cut the microphone on any public speakers.

I’ve pushed this new board to post written comments before meetings allowing full transparency to the public. Working with staff, I have realigned our meeting agenda to reflect board policy and reconfigured the board room increasing seats for members of the public while also balancing safety. This is good governance and good government and I look forward to moving the culture of the board to include ending marathon meeting times that have plagued the district for years. I’ve tried to depoliticize the school district and advocating to my colleagues that our main focus must be on student achievement. I will call out wrong-doing and items that add to a toxic culture because some don’t want change and others depend on chaos and “sneak attacks” to stay relevant. My independence and integrity have always guided my public service and this will keep me grounded during this reform period.

Very soon, I will share my overall assessment of the school district, as I will soon have a clearer view of the opportunities, challenges and success stories of a district I know well. There are many positive things happening in the district and I have encouraged staff to do a better job promoting the good news. I look forward to the many reforms ahead and I salute all of our teachers, administrators, support staff and non-instructional employees that keep our district moving! It’s also very encouraging that my colleagues and other public officials are publicly supporting my vision of ensuring becoming an A school district is a priority along with so many other issues.

In closing, I also want to salute the blacks that previously served on the Broward School Board: Kathleen C. Wright, Miriam Oliphant, Benjamin Williams, Albert Jones, Phyllis Hope and Rosalind Osgood. I am honored to join this esteemed group and look forward to continuing their commitment to our students.

I encourage those who want to share their insight or guidance, please contact me at (754) 321-2002 or via email at torey.alston@browardschools.com.

-Torey Alston, Chairman of the School Board of Broward County, FL