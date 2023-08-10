Nunnie on the Sideline

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed Bill 2358 which prohibits disabled or needy voters from receiving assistance by a person of their choice. Simply another example of voter suppression perpetrated by leaders of former confederate states and very similar to Georgia’s and Florida’s cultural tomfoolery prohibiting giving water to someone in a voting line. Tennessee suspended two Black representatives for protesting gun violence in their state and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckleby’s insane school voucher policy, which in effect weakens public education by diverting public funds to private entities, further diminishes Black progress. I make these observations to highlight the inherent, insidious hypocrisy permeating the new old south. It also begs at least some thoughtful analysis by our student/athletes and parents when considering their college choices. Jemele Hill, former ESPN sportscaster and analyst, broached this position years ago. And I believe it’s time to take a hard look at ACC/SEC et.al., schools that take our people for granted, assuming or believing that our values are so weak and fragile that we as a people will fall for anything! It was also brought to my attention that a Michigan poll had President Biden and 45 tied at 44%. If at all factual or accurate, our country is in deep morass and that’s putting it mildly, when you consider this administration’s accomplishments juxtaposed to the lawless, failed leadership of an indicted, wannabe, autocratic dictator.

The demise of the PAC 12 Conference, after the recent departure of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah, schools that joined USC and UCLA in gaining acceptance in the Big TEN, has completely changed the landscape of college football as we have previously known. Now there are two dominant Super Conferences: the SEC and the Big 10 with the Big 12 a distant third re clout and stature. The colossal geographic shifts only make sense because of the financial benefits regardless of success on the field. Academic, travel, scheduling, and athlete considerations come in a distant second.

We can’t allow the revisionist leadership of the old south to have it both ways – dominating state government with blatant, overt racist policies while alluring our young people with temporary trappings like huge stadiums, elaborate locker, equipment and weight rooms and escorts only to be discarded when no longer useful. It’s like voting! We must educate our youth about the importance there of and the choices of schools not in states that want to take us back to state’s rights and Jim Crow.