Ken Riley has made a home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

August 10, 2023 Carma Henry Sports 0
Ken Riley II eloquently delivered the acceptance speech. (Photo gallery by Vaughn Wilson)

(See Full Story In Next Week’s Edition)

Ken Riley II and Barbara Riley, widow of Ken Riley Sr., unveil the bust that will forever remain in Canton, OH to represent his stellar career in the NFL. Riley, who last played in 1983, was enshrined 40 years after his last game. He retired as No.4 on the all-time interceptions list and still holds the No.5 position.
The Riley family was presented Ken Riley’s framed traditional Haggar gold jacket.
Greg Coleman, Arthur Hightower and several football players and alumni rode a float in honor of Riley.
Members of the Riley family rode convertibles in the celebration parade. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Canton to catch a glimpse of the honorees.

 

